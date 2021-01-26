Robert “Bob” Heffner, 89, Rice Lake, Wis., died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born Feb. 16, 1931, in rural Dallas to Willard and Margaret (Balog) Heffner. The family farmed near Chetek and in 1935 moved to a farm in the Four Town area southwest of Hillsdale. They also farmed south of Barron and in 1943 moved to Barron. Bob graduated from Barron High School in 1949.
Bob began a career in newspaper work while still in high school, working as a printer’s devil and later a printer and pressman at the Barron News-Shield. He continued working there following high school and entered the Navy in 1951.
He married Kathryn “Kate” Becker on Dec. 27, 1952, at Columbia Heights, Minn. She joined him as a Navy wife, traveling to Memphis and later San Diego, where he served in a seaplane patrol squadron.
They returned to Barron in 1955 and Bob continued his career at the News-Shield until 1958, when they moved to River Falls and Bob worked at a small paper in Beldenville for two years.
In 1960 they moved to Rice Lake, where he was employed at The Chronotype as a reporter. He became the sports editor, later news editor and in 1982 was named editor. He later became assistant to the publisher, retiring in 1993 after a 33-year career there. In recent years, he was among other contributors to a column called “The Blog.”
Bob served on the Rice Lake Planning Commission and later on the City Council from 1998-2003. He is a past member of the Rice Lake Elks Club, Moose Lodge and Kiwanis Club.
Following his years at The Chronotype, he authored several books: a book of poetry called “Life is a Learning” and two historical books: “Cleared for Landing,” which is a history of the four airports in Barron County, and “Gem of the Red Cedar Valley,” a history of the Rice Lake area. Following that, he spoke to numerous groups on historical events in the growth and development of this area.
Surviving are children Tom (Karen), Sue (Larry) Wagner, Steve, Mike, Mary (Kim) Littwiller, Joe (Carrie), Jim (Lynette) and Celia Hyde; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; as well as nephews and nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn “Kate” Heffner.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake. Interment and military rites will be accorded by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
