Arline Swanson, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Arline was born July 24, 1926, at Barron, Wis., the oldest daughter of the late Einar and Clara Bjugstad. She grew up in a tightknit family that she loved dearly.
She and her husband, Axel, were charter members of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Lindenhurst, Ill., where Arline remained an active member. She was the church organist and choir director for many years.
She was also a member of the Sacred Choir of the Lakes. Arline served as president of the Band Association at Lake Villa and Grayslake schools in Illinois, and volunteered as a driver for the American Cancer Society.
Surviving are children Gary Swanson, Karen (Thomas) Madsen and Wendy (Thomas) Lord; granddaughters Sarah (Thomas) Stuebner and Rebecca Dillon; great-grandchildren Finnegan and Anika; and siblings Melvin Bjugstad, Phyllis Johnson, Judy Williams and Barbara Dieckmann.
Arline was preceded in death by her husband, and by brothers Norman Bjugstad and Gerald Bjugstad.
Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, from St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, IL 60046.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at church. The funeral will be live-streamed at facebook.com/RingaFH. Burial will follow at Warren Cemetery, Gurnee, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.