Sheila Lynn Heintz

Sheila L. Heintz, 56, Almena, Wis., died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 12, 1965, at Eau Claire to Richard and Joan (Hagelberger) Anderson.
She was married on April 13, 1985, to the love of her time, David Heintz. They shared 37 wonderful filled years together.
Sheila worked a variety of jobs throughout the years, ranging from being a CNA, working at Jennie-O, Hardee’s, cleaning hotel rooms and working at Econo Foods. The job she loved the most was being a mom and grandma.
She enjoyed spending her free time gardening, cooking, working on crossword puzzles, and going on walks and bike rides. Sheila cherished the time she spent with her daughters, grandchildren and her dog, Shugar Bear.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters Ashley (Amos) Smith and Heather (Kory Paulson) Heintz; grandchildren Isabella and Korbin Smith, and Athena Paulson; her parents; a brother Steve Anderson; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents-in-law Henry and Violet Heintz.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena, with Deacon Steve Linden officiating and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
