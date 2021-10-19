Adell M. Norberg, 92, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Pioneer Home and Rehab, Prairie Farm.
She was born Dec. 10, 1928, to Olaf and Hannah (Jensen) Dillan at Cumberland and was raised on the family farm in the Town of Arland, Barron County. Adell was baptized into the Christian faith on March 24, 1929, and confirmed her faith on June 13, 1943, at the Arland Lutheran Church. She graduated from Barron High School in 1946.
She worked in Eau Claire, for the H.C. Lang Company as a secretary from 1946 through September of 1952. Adell then moved to Minneapolis, Minn., working for a similar company until her marriage to John.
On June 20, 1953, she married John C. Norberg of Prairie Farm. They were married for 53 years until John’s passing in July of 2006. Adell was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring homemaker as she worked alongside her husband on the Norberg Brothers family farm.
She held a strong love for faith, family and friends. She greatly enjoyed baking, cooking and serving family meals, sewing clothing and quilts, gardening, and raising chickens. Adell was active in her church and community. She was an active member of the United Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm, shared her talents through Friendship Circle and served as treasurer for the Sunset Cemetery Association for over 55 years.
Surviving are sons Roger (JoAnn), Wayne (Sue) and a daughter Brenda (Gordon) Scheil, all of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Matthew Norberg (Kara) of Prairie Farm, Christina (Ryan) Schanhofer of Green Bay, Amanda Norberg of Bloomer, Rebecca (Jason) Mueller of Platteville, Maria Norberg of La Crosse, Karl (Gina) Norberg and Koltt (Natasha) Norberg, both of Prairie Farm, Tara (Brent) Young of Hillsdale and Grandon (MaKayla) Scheil of Prairie Farm; along with 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Adell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Brian; and a sister Irene Anderson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Pastor Terrance Stratton officiating and interment at Sunset Cemetery, Town of Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
