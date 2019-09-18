Howard C. Madson

Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.