Howard C. Madson, 90, Chetek, Wis., passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire.
Howard was born Jan. 28, 1929, at Emmons, Minn., the son of Clarence and Eva Madson. He was baptized and confirmed at Emmons Lutheran Church and graduated from Emmons High School in 1947.
He attended Waldorf College, Forest City, Iowa. In April of 1949, he married Carol L. Muller of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was a nursing student at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, Minn. In June, 1949, he joined the National Guard and served his country as Sgt. Howard C. Madson.
After an honorable discharge from the Army, Howard settled in Albert Lea with his wife and family to begin a 20-year career in retail management with J.C. Penney. He managed retail stores in Iowa and Wisconsin. In 1978, he started his own business, Madson’s Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Barron.
After retirement, Howard and Carol relocated to Chetek in 2008.
His love for the outdoors and fishing stayed with him through the years. Family and their well-being was of the utmost importance to him and he always supported their endeavors.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 70 years, are a son Ralph (Cindy) of Island Lake; daughters Dianne Benning of Goldendale, Wash., and Nancy (Jeffrey) Young of Vicksburg, Mich.; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; brothers Robert of White Bear Lake, Minn., Charles (Judy) of Ventura, Iowa, and Gary (Kate) of Long Lake, Minn.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, a son David Jon Madson, and a brother Duane.
Services will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, Sept. 19, from Chetek Lutheran Church, with Rev. Guy Redfield officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, with military honors.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
