Eunice Harriet Beiswanger

Eunice H. Beiswanger, 84, Ridgeland, Wis., passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System Northland, Barron.
Eunice, along with her twin brother, was born May 24, 1937, to Otto and Tillie (Johanson) Olson at their home in Ridgeland. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church and was confirmed at the Ridgeland Lutheran Church.
She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1955. After graduation, she went to Minneapolis, Minn., where she did office work until returning to the Ridgeland area.
On Nov. 10, 1956, she married Herbert Beiswanger Jr. They built their home in Ridgeland, where they resided and raised their three children. She worked as a CNA for 17 years and was also the village clerk for the Village of Ridgeland for 23 years. Eunice was a very active member of Ridgeland Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite pastime was tending to her flower gardens. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada with her husband.
She was a great lady and will be missed by many.
Surviving are children Charles, Vicki (Gordon) Knutson and John (Lori); grandchildren Terica Schamberger, Jenna (Andy) Nelson, BreAnn Scherer, and Matthew and Michael Beiswanger; great-grandchildren Shaylee, Ashley, Bredon, Colin, Bailey, Bella and Beau; her twin brother Eugene “Buzz” (Pat) Olson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a grandson Anthony Knutson; a sister and brother-in-law Muriel and Norman Tennerman; a brother and sister-in-law August and Katherine Olson; and brothers-in-law Roland and David Beiswanger.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, from Ridgeland Lutheran Church, with Deacon Scott Burns officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Interment will be in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery, Town of Dallas.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.