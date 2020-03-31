Albert Frank Klug

Albert F. Klug, 93, Poskin, Wis., formerly of Edgerton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 15, 1926, at Gladstone, Mich., to Frank and Marie (Fenner) Klug.
Albert married Lois (Otto) Klug on Sept. 8, 1951, at Collingwood Church in Cumberland. He served in the Navy during WWII, 1944-1946, and retired from GM in Janesville in 1985, after 30 years.
He was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church for over 30 years and a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Edgerton.
Albert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Also, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, who also enjoyed woodworking and photography.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 68 years, are daughters Colleen (Mike) Pospeschil of Edgerton, Robin (Bob) Morrison of Edgerton, Dawn (Don) Pearson of Janesville and Diane (Mike) Klug of Edgerton; a son Bill (Barb) of Poskin; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister Louise Rardin of Minneapolis, Minn.; sisters-in-law Joan Church and Marilyn Otto; many nieces and nephews; along with loving dog Lizzie.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Bernice Boudreau and Doris Kraak; a brother Robert; and a great-grandson Kaleb Pearson.
A graveside service will held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
