Almar “Junior” Larson, 93, Rice Lake, Wis., died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.
He was born Jan. 20, 1928, to Almar Sr. and Gertrude (Merchant) Larson in Rusk County, and grew up on a farm just north of Wickware. He enlisted with Army Air Force in 1945 and served through the end of WWII.
Upon his return home, he moved to Milwaukee, where he met Patricia “Pat” Hansen. They were married on May 16, 1956, at the “Little Brown Church” in Nashua, Iowa. They raised three daughters.
The family moved back to the Barron County area in 1958 and Almar was a proud truck driver. He helped build all of the freeway systems in the northern half of Wisconsin and was an owner/operator for many years.
After his retirement, he and his dog, Snuffy, rode together on his moped all over the area. He also enjoyed spending time restoring his three antique John Deere tractors.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of Rice Lake, are daughters Kim (Mark) Ralph of Marion, N.C., Kay (Bradley) Rundhaug of Minong and Kristy (Wayne) Trowbridge of Chetek; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Almar was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Lyle, and sisters Betty and Marjorie.
A graveside service will be held on a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to Lakeview Medical Center Hospice.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
