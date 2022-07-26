Janice Ann Holten

Janice A. Holten, 89, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation, Prairie Farm.
She was born April 23, 1933, to Malcolm and Anita Isabelle (Johnson) Moen at Barron. Janice was baptized June 29, 1933, at Hay River Lutheran Church. She was confirmed Jan. 12, 1947, at West Akers Lutheran Church.
She attended school at Prairie Farm and graduated as the class salutatorian in 1951. Janice went on to attend and graduate twice from the University of Wisconsin River Falls, with a 3-year degree in 1954 and then again in 1964, earning her bachelor’s degree.
She taught school for one year at Spring Valley before her marriage on June 11, 1955, to Orville H. Holten at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm. She continued to teach for another year after marriage and the couple lived in Beaver Bay, Minn., for one and a half years until returning to Prairie Farm and taking over the farm.
Janice began teaching for the Boyceville School District in 1964 and retired after 33 years of teaching in 1995.
Janice enjoyed many hobbies. She loved singing, and sang with the Sweet Adelines and also the Something Else Quartet. She enjoyed choir, duets with Elsie Krause and solos, too. She was on the Long Range Planning Commission for Prairie Farm Township and did tutoring for Prairie Farm Schools. She was a member of United Lutheran Church, where she served as president of Golden Rule Circle and volunteered for many church activities.
Janice also loved sports. She played softball in her younger years and was a good skier, even doing jumping at one time. She also enjoyed roller-skating and ice-skating. In later years, she really enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports, including the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers, and UW football and basketball. She loved to go dancing, and went twice a week when she got older.
Surviving are sons Brian of Dallas, Brett (Janet) of Shell Lake and Blaine of Altoona; grandchildren Tyler (April), Matthew, Aaron (Monica), Eric (Kitty), Justin, Logan (Molly), Jonathon and Maxine Holten; great-grandchildren Shawn, Cadence, Kendyoll, Myles, Paityn, Jordy, Emerlie, Teddy and Jefferson Holten; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a daughter-in-law Kathy; and a brother Royce Moen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, from United Lutheran Church, with Rev. Sara Feld officiating and interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Town of Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.