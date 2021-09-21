Arlyss Jeane Butler

Arlyss J. Butler, 87, Baldwin, Wis., passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire.
Arlyss was born Oct. 30, 1933, at Woodville to Norman and Myrtle (Haugeland) Randall. She grew up in Woodville and graduated from Woodville High School.
Arlyss was united in marriage to William Donald Butler on June 6, 1953, in Woodville. At that time, she worked as a bookkeeper for the local lumberyard. The couple adopted two beloved daughters, Susan and Patty, as the family moved around southeastern Wisconsin because Bill worked as a chef at several supper clubs.
The family relocated to Woodville for a few years before settling in 1970 on a farm near Cameron, where they also ran a supper club. Farm life was not for Arlyss, but she created a loving home for her family.
After selling the farm and supper club, they moved to Dallas until retirement. Arlyss moved to Baldwin in 2013, a few years after Bill passed away.
She always had something to say on any topic, and was not afraid to get in someone’s face to protect and help her family. Arlyss loved being with her family and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed singing in church choirs, which she had done for over 50 years, and cherished the memories of the few years she directed the youth choir at Zion Lutheran Church.
Arlyss was fond of doing crossword puzzles, and watching QVC and the Game Show Network. She was also a huge sports fan, and you could not pull her away from the television if the Packers, Badgers or Brewers were playing.
Arlyss will remain in the hearts of her daughters Susan (Ole) Anderson and Patty (Dewey) Heram; grandsons Jarl Khalar (Mycki Kosloski) and Brady (Brielle) Khalar; step-grandchildren Christine (Jon) Morrow, Cheyanna (Phil) Vaughn, Cherish Vaughn and other step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren Blake and Brooke Khalar; several step-great-grandchildren; a sister Norma (Don) McGee; and a brother Vincent (Arlene) Randall.
Arlyss was a very special auntie to many beloved nieces and nephews, and is also survived by many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her stepmother Bernice Randall, a sister Ila (Harold) Sittlow, and brothers Leland and Wesley Randall.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, from Zion Lutheran Church, 221 N. Lockwood St., Woodville. A gathering of family and friends will take place an hour prior to services. Following services, a lunch will be served at the church.
Interment will be held at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Baldwin.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin is handling arrangements (oconnellfuneralhomes.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.