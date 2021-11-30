Constance “Connie” Czekalski, 91, Rice Lake, Wis., died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Rice Lake.
She was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Willis and Mabel (Denham) Arnold. Connie graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1948.
She married Harold Miller on Oct. 22, 1949, at Rice Lake. They owned and operated a dairy farm, and raised their eight children on the farm. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1972.
Connie later married Leo Czekalski on Dec. 18, 1982, at Weyerhaeuser. They farmed there for many years and he later preceded her in death.
Connie loved to crochet, play the piano and organ, be a mother, bake, cook, and be with her family and at church.
Surviving are daughters Beverly (Bob) Zientara, Barbara Miller and Jennifer (Justin) Fonfara; sons Stewart (Debbie) Miller, Steven (Sheryl) Miller, James (Lauri Winterfeldt) Miller and John (Lori) Miller; a daughter-in-law Chris Miller; a stepdaughter Nanette (Tim) Sutherland; stepsons Mark (Sharon), Dale and Joe Czekalski; 20 grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Marlene and Shirley Arnold; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Connie was preceded in death by her husbands; a son Stanley Miller; a stepson Robert Czekalski; her parents; sisters Phyllis Johnson and Carol Bartell; brothers Paul, Robert and Bruce Arnold; and great-grandchildren Jade and Wesley.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, from Assembly of God Church, 825 W. Knapp St., Rice Lake, with Rev. Alan Klasi officiating and interment at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
