Bonnie Jean Miller

“She is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness. Her children love her and call her blessed. Many women rise up and do noble things, but she surpasses them all.” – Proverbs 31
Bonnie J. Miller, 85, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Bonnie was born June 25, 1935, to Calvin and Mathilda Kewin. She was a wonderful surprise for her parents and three teenaged siblings, who hadn’t expected a new baby at that stage of life. Named by her sisters and adored by everyone, Bonnie enjoyed a happy and loving childhood.
One of her early treasures was a doll her mother made her from a small log. It had a hand-drawn face and yarn hair. It wasn’t a fancy, store-bought doll like other children had, but this one-of-a-kind creation became a favorite of little girls around town. Perhaps this planted the seed for her to find happiness in simple things and to always use what she had to make others feel special.
Bonnie grew into a beautiful and kind young woman. After high school, she moved to St. Paul, Minn., where she worked in a bank, had big city adventures and turned many heads. However, when she caught the eye of a young local man named Larry Miller, she returned to Prairie Farm to start a life with him.
Bonnie and Larry were married on Sept. 22, 1955. They built a house on Sprague Street within a block of both of their parents and happily raised their four children there. Bonnie had a deep love of family and her home was the center of family life for her children and grandchildren. Her door was always open and family and friends came and went throughout each day, stopping by to visit and enjoy a homemade treat.
She was an excellent baker and her lefse and donuts were the best anywhere. Her famous potato salad, meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy brought the family together for many wonderful meals around her small kitchen table, where there was magically always room for everyone.
She was the baton-twirling majorette in the high school marching band, gave home perms and haircuts in her kitchen, sang and danced with her friends in the Dairy Days talent shows, and worked for many years at Pioneer Home. She enjoyed trips to the casino, where she showed off her Irish luck.
She was a lifelong member of United Lutheran Church, was the keeper of our family traditions, and was the most remarkable mother, grandmother and wife. Every person in her family admired her, and she had a close and meaningful relationship with each of them. It is hard to put into words the impact of a woman who was so incredibly kind, patient, understanding and gentle, yet, at the same time, so strong and dependable. To say we love her just doesn’t seem like enough. Her importance to us transcends words. How lucky we are to have been hers.
Bonnie’s memory lives on in the hearts of her children Jill Paulson, Peggy (Rick) Siebert, Jay (Cindy) Miller and Deanne (LeRoy) LaBlanc; grandchildren Holly (Scott) Hess, Tara (Brad) Bacon, Mitchel Paulson, Jason (Breanna Anderson) Siebert, Aaron Siebert, Crystal (Cory) Nedland, Tyler Miller, Ashley LaBlanc, Jordan (Megan) LaBlanc and Lindsey (Vincent) Vahlenkamp; great-grandchildren Laeken, Cambell, Calvin and Landrie Hess, Estelle, Everly and Rhett Bacon, Reyna Craine, Anastasia, Zoey and Blake Nedland, Paige and Brooks LaBlanc, and Bryleigh Vahlenkamp; along with many other family members and friends.
She was greeted in Heaven by her husband of 62 years; her parents; her in-laws; sisters Verna Bullen and Gertrude LaBelle; and a brother Homer Kewin.
While we are saddened we couldn’t share more precious time together these last months, our family thanks the staff of Pioneer Health and Rehab for the care Bonnie received while we were apart. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safer to gather and celebrate her wonderful life.
“When the evening gently closes in and you shut your weary eyes,
I’ll be there as I have always been with just one more surprise.
I was there to hear your bourning cry, I’ll be there when you are old.
I rejoiced the day you were baptized to see your life unfold."
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, is handling arrangements.
