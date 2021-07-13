Myrtle Severude, 87, Chetek, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was surrounded by family and supported by dear friends.
Myrtle was born March 15, 1934, to Leonard and Mabel (Larson) Huset. She was baptized and confirmed at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, where she was a lifetime active member. She graduated from Chetek High School and attended St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn.
Myrtle married James Severude on June 19, 1955, at New Scandinavia Church. They moved to Sioux Creek Township, where they farmed and raised their family.
Myrtle will be remembered for her music abilities, service to church, devotion to family, Norwegian cooking and her work on family genealogy. She began playing the organ at New Scandinavia as a teenager and played for church services and events for more than 50 years. She also played music along with husband James for the Blue Hills Fiddlers for several years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, preparing huge holiday meals, including klub, lefse and various deserts and pies. She excelled at cake decorating as well.
Surviving are sons Douglas (April) of Chetek, Dale (Gigi) of Monroe, Wash., and Allan (Lailah) of Woodbury, Minn.; grandchildren Laura (Zach) Howard of Zumbrota, Minn., Eric (Manda) Severude of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Christine Severude of Woodbury; step-grandchildren Andrew (Heidi) Gombossy of Blaxland, NSW, Australia, Matthew Gombossy of Monroe, Wash., Hannah (Tyler) Mosser of Lancaster, Pa., and Holly Gombossy of Newburg, Ore.; great-granddaughters Aria and Hailey Howard, and Harper Severude; and step great-granddaughters Carley Howard, Savannah and Arabella Gombossy.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, a son Dennis, a brother Arthur Huset, and her husband.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be left at chippewavaleycremation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.