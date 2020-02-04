Karen Ann (Forehand) Varnam

Karen A. (Forehand) Varnam, 79, Barron, Wis., went to be with Jesus after battling melanoma on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Care Partners, Rice Lake.
Karen was born July 23, 1940, at Newton, Iowa, to Wayland and Elizabeth (Snook) Forehand. She married Wayne Cobb in 1958 and had two daughters, Charmayne and Charlene.
Karen later married Dr. Robert Varnam.
Karen's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Karen also loved music, her flower gardens and decorating her home.
Surviving are daughters Charmayne (Steve) Beranek of Rice Lake and Charlene (Craig) Goettl of West Bend; grandchildren Thane (fiancé Stephanie), Ashley, Emily, Logan and Nicholas; brothers Arden (Pat) Forehand of Humansville, Mo., and Wayland Jr. (Ruth) Forehand of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, a special friend Don Niemann, and her former husband Wayne Cobb.
A private memorial service will be held in the spring.
Memorials may be sent to her family, Benjamin's House of Rice Lake, or Pink Ribbon Advocacy, Inc., of Barron County.
