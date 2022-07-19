Veda H. Sunderland, 91, Hayward, Wis., died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
She was born Feb. 2, 1931, to Lee and Vivian (Hansen) Dennis at Prairie Farm, where she was raised and attended school.
On Nov. 9, 1950, she married Richard Sunderland at Pine City, Minn. She worked at the Co-op Bakery, Hayward, for about 20 years, decorating cakes. Along with cake decorating, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening and going to baseball games.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Kevin (Julie) of Birchwood, Brian (Jill) of Spooner, Todd of Onalaska and Kelly (Sonya) of Hayward; grandchildren Patrick, Brody, Justin, Wyatt, Veda and Shay; great-grandchildren Eli, Leo, Farrah, Brynn, Macey and Jaxson; a sister-in-law Darlene Dennis; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Veda was preceded in death by her parents; children Regina and Brent; brothers Donald, David and Arnie Dennis; and a sister Leona Peavey.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, from Blue Hills Masonic Center, Rice Lake, with Jason Stein and Eric Nueske officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the Masonic Center.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
