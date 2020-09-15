Mickey J. Caswell, 70, Wheeler, Wis., died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born Jan. 25, 1950, to George and Lorraine (Losness) Caswell at Colfax. He was raised and attended school at Ridgeland. He graduated from Barron High School in 1968, where he especially enjoyed playing baseball.
In 1969, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. After his discharge from military service, he spent several years in New York before returning to the Dunn County area in 2002.
Mickey loved to play pool and played on a league for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan.
Surviving are brothers Barry (Karen) of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Lonny (Janelle) of Wheeler; sisters Roxie (Dennis) Moen of Ridgeland and Lola (Larry) Paul of Colfax; stepchildren Timothy J. Batts and Amanda (Shawn) Hubbard, all of Pennsylvania; as well as step-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mickey was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service with military honors was held at Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, handled arrangements.
