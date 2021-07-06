Raymond “Biff” Kolb, 74, Cameron, Wis., died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Barron Care and Rehabilitation.
He was born Feb 10, 1947, to Reinhold and Ruth (Lee) Kolb at Barron, where he was raised on the family farm north of Barron and attended school. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and spent some time in Germany.
On Aug. 23, 1969, he married Mildred Elseth at Barron. They were married for 37 years before her passing on Dec. 5, 2006.
Ray worked at Custom Precast Steps in his younger years and then briefly at WK Appliance, Spooner. He then went to work for Amsco (now Quanex), where he worked for 20-plus years until retirement.
Ray, also known as “Biff” to close friends and family, was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family. He was a good listener and had a great sense of humor, blurting out the funniest things.
Surviving are a son Kevin (Tracy) of Barron; a daughter Melissa Kolb (Manley Williams) of Cameron; grandchildren Chelsea Kuhl of Altoona and Dakota Moy of Cameron; sisters Shirley Whiteford of Silver Bay, Minn., and Jeanett Kalister of Windsor, Ohio; his beloved dog Roscoe; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Ray was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Perry and Albert.
Services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Pastor Chad Halverson officiating. Interment followed at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, with military honors accorded by Pieper-Marsh American Legion Post #194 of Cameron.
Visitation was held 1-3 p.m. Tuesday from the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.