Barbara Anne Seeger

Barbara A. Seeger, 85, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Cambridge Assisted Living, Rice Lake.
She was born Nov. 18, 1933, at Cumberland to Edward and Anne (Snow) Leisz. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1951.
She married Herby Seeger at Turtle Lake on Sept. 4, 1954. During their first 25 years of marriage, Barb worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at Turtle Lake High School. She also worked on the family farm in Prairie Farm with Herb from 1954 until 1996.
In the spring of 1996, Barb and Herb retired and moved back to Barb's hometown of Turtle Lake.
They had many opportunities to travel with family to Yellowstone, Tennessee, the Bahamas, Portland, Seattle, California, Branson and several other locations.
Barb enjoyed spending her free time baking, reading and spending quality time with her family. She spent many holidays and Sundays hosting family gatherings with delicious meals made with love and care. Barb made a point to go to as many of her children and grandchildren's sporting events as she could. She was even known to keep her own score sheet while watching their games.
Barb enjoyed the times she spent with her daughters and (especially) her sister having coffee, going to the casino, shopping, having lunch and getting into trouble together.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son Herby (Lynette) of Rice Lake; daughters Kathryn (Daniel) Hubbard of Almena and Sandra (Kevin) Hoffman of Almena; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister Delsa Ritchie of Turtle Lake; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; a brother James Leisz; a sister-in-law Beverly Mullarky; and a brother-in-law Doug Ritchie.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Pastor Erin Koster officiating. Burial will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. at the church Thursday.
Honorary pallbearers are Josh Hubbard, Nathan Roemhild, Collin Hoffman, Justin Hoffman, Jason Seeger, Cory Seeger and Andrew Seeger.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, is handling arrangements.
