David Lynch, 73, Cameron, Wis., passed away at his home Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
David was born in July of 1948 at Turtle Lake, the son of Bernard and Beatrice (Weise) Lynch of Turtle Lake. He attended Turtle Lake School. David served in the U.S. Army from 1968 until 1970, serving in Vietnam.
On Sept. 8, 1970, he married Arlene Zimmerman. He worked for Cameron School District as a bus driver for more than 20 years and McCain Foods until his retirement.
David enjoyed time on his hobby farm with Arlene, where they kept horses and maintained their farm. He is remembered for his avid viewing of many old Westerns, many of which he probably watched over 100 times.
He also enjoyed playing cards with family and drifting for walleyes on Bear Lake.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Marie (Paul) Larson of Cameron, Jennifer (Michael) Graves of Mosinee and Janice (Shelby) Kellam of Canton; a son Michael of Chetek; sisters Kathy (Duane) Willams of Roberts, Patti Lusson of Cameron and Virginia (Robert) Gehrman of Clayton; and a brother Robert (Glennis) of Almena.
David was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law Terence Lusson.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron. For online condolences and guestbook, visit rauschlundeen.com.
Special thanks to the staff of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their help and support with David and his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.