Gary Laverne Blyton

Gary L. Blyton, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home in Henderson, Nev.
He was born Oct. 14, 1937, at Prairie Farm, Wis., to Thomas Walter and Doris Beatrice (Jacobson) Blyton. After graduation from Prairie Farm High School in 1955, Gary enlisted in the Army and served for three years in France in the Corp of Engineers.
Upon return home from his military service, Gary married Linda Lou Tabor on Feb. 21, 1959, at Stillwater, Minn., and they had three children.
He later married Anna Jean Smith on March 5, 1983, at Farmington, N.M.
Gary’s primary career was in the grocery industry. He worked his way up from a grocery stocker position to store manager and eventually became a district manager for a grocery store chain located in New Mexico and Texas.
He loved gardening, being outdoors and his family. Gary was an AVID Green Bay Packer fan!
Surviving, in addition to his wife Anna, are daughters Cindy (JD) DeLong of Florida, Gina Armenta of New Mexico and Pam (Jeremy) Friemel of Kansas; a daughter-in-law Kelly Blyton of Texas; a son Gary L. Blyton Jr. (Michael Butkowski) of Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Joanne (Dick) Van Norman of Michigan, Sharon Stine, Otis Blyton and Tom Blyton, all of Minnesota, and Brad (Lynda) Blyton of Wisconsin.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Julaine Wachholz, a son Bobby Blyton, and a grandson Taylor Blyton.
Graveside services and interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery, Prairie Farm; time and date to be announced later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.