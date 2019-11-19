Melodie Dawn Smith

Melodie D. Smith, 63, Ellsworth, Wis., passed away at her home Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
She was born April 1, 1956, at Cumberland to George and Bernice (Solberg) Smith. Born with Down syndrome, Melodie had a very rewarding life.
At 4 years old, she was taken to Northern Colony in Chippewa Falls. While there, she learned to adjust to life with others who had similar disabilities. She learned a variety of skills that she was able to utilize when she moved into the Brotoloc System in Ellsworth.
Melodie worked at Pro-act for 25 years, and participated in Special Olympics. She was an avid bowler and was able to swim like a fish!
Melodie was a huge fan of music, dancing to Elvis tunes and thought Mr. T was cool, but nothing could compare to a new box of crayons and a coloring book. She enjoyed coming home frequently for the holidays, spending time with family and attending church with her sister, Carol. Throughout her life, Melodie traveled to multiple music festivals, Walt Disney World and multiple weekend getaways.
Surviving are a sister Carol Christenson of Prairie Farm; brothers Curtis (Victoria) of Florida, Roger (Anita) of Ridgeland and Bruce (Melanie) of Dresser; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law Shirlie Smith of Kentucky; and Lois Smith of Oregon.
Melodie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard and LeRoy; and a brother-in-law Tom Christenson.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, from Williamson-White Funeral Home, Amery, with Pastor Margaret Grant officiating and interment at Independent Cemetery, Arland.
Visitation was held two hours prior to services.
