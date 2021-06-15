Scott A. Campbell, 53, Tyler, Texas, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at his home, his life shortened by cancer.
Scott was born at Rice Lake, Wis., on July 21, 1967, to Delbert and Rachel Campbell. He grew up in Hillsdale and attended Barron High School.
Surviving are his brothers Darryl (Donna) of Saint Michael, Minn., Lee (Marg) of Hillsdale and Wes of Hillsdale; and a sister Lurae (Bret) Hart of Tyler.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will take place at Prairie Farm.
Memorials preferred to your charity of choice.
