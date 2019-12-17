Elaine Mary (Peer) Papenfuss

Elaine M. (Peer) Papenfuss, 96, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Cumberland Care and Rehab.
She was born June 8, 1923, at Muscoda to Alonzo and Mary (Richter) Peer. One night, when Elaine was about 11, there was a torrential rainstorm, and when they opened their door in the morning, there had been a rockslide and the mud was six feet deep. Alonzo decided that day to move the family. They loaded up all the relatives and children in three cars with trailers and began their lives as farmers in Cumberland.
Elaine graduated from Turtle Lake High School at the age of 16 and attended St. Croix Falls Normal to begin a teaching career, but since she didn’t feel like she was artistic or musical, she never pursued that profession.
Her greatest joy came from her years as a homemaker, gardener and mother to four children. Elaine attended Salem Lutheran Church for decades, where she was very active in Ladies Aid, quilting and as a leader of the funeral committee.
She continued to participate in many activities, loved reading, became a Bingo “star” and especially enjoyed celebrating and visiting with family members and friends. Her family was very important to her and was often invited to watch Wheel of Fortune with her – and she usually knew the answers before anyone else.
Surviving are children Larry (Alice) Verby, Sandy (Vern) Miller, Debbie Raether and Karen (Shawn) Anderson; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers Stan (Betty) Peer and Arnie Peer; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Edwin; a brother Alonzo, Jr.; a granddaughter Samantha Verby; and a son-in-law Dan Raether.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, from Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, with Pastor Michael Nielsen officiating and interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Baron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
