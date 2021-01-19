Steven Allen Lambert

Steven A. Lambert, 62, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home. He fought courageously for the past year with heart disease and cancer.
Steve was born at Princeton, Minn., on March 13, 1958, to Lester and Betty (Stanius) Lambert of Barron. He was a 1977 graduate of Barron High School and was a Jennie-O Turkey Store employee for 35 years.
Steve loved spending time “Upnorth” at the cabin with his family. He also enjoyed taking fishing trips to Devil’s Lake, N.D., and Crow Lake in Canada. His yearly Las Vegas trip was a favorite, as well as making regular trips to the local casino.
Steve was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings, but was also suspiciously good at following the Green Bay Packers.
Surviving are his mother Betty Lambert; brothers Ricki, Gregory (Jodi) and Kurt (Becky); a sister Susan (David) Hanson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his father.
A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 23, from Wayside Cemetery, Barron, with Pastor Ron Mathews of First Lutheran Church, Barron, presiding. Pallbearers are Brad, Brian, Jason, Chad and Jacob Lambert, and Anthony Mizer. Honorary pallbearers are Katie Hanson-Mizer, Casey and Kayla Lambert, and Lehn Grube.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.