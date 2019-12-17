Janet Ann Ziegler

Janet A. Ziegler, 79, Clear Lake, Wis., died unexpectedly at her home Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
She was born May 14, 1940, at Ladysmith, the daughter of Fred and Evelyn (Roden) Kleckner. She grew up in Ingram and graduated from high school in 1958.
On June 7, 1958, Janet married Cyrus Ziegler at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ingram. They made their home at Star Prairie, where they operated a dairy farm and raised seven children, Theresa, Elizabeth, Micheal, Paul, Patti, Arlen and Kathy.
She also worked at Circle C, Clear Lake, and later at the Amoco in New Richmond. Janet and Cyrus moved to Clear Lake in 1995.
In her spare time, Janet enjoyed collecting antiques, going to garage sales, bird watching and growing flowers in her gardens and home. She also enjoyed seeing holiday lights and her teddy bear collection.
Janet will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are children Theresa (Dean) Nelson of Stillwater, Minn., Elizabeth Ziegler of Clear Lake, Micheal (Doris Suckut) of Shell Lake, Paul of River Falls, Patti Gorka of Star Prairie, Arlen (Mona) of Clear Lake and Kathy (Ed Hanson) Ziegler of Clear Lake; grandchildren Brendin (Janelle) Nelson, Tabitha (Richard) Ashton, Nicole Ziegler, Tasha Ziegler, Danielle Gorka, Matthew (Kennedy) Ziegler, Adam Ziegler and Cody Ziegler; great-grandchildren Kaylee Krantz, Beau Krantz, Kennedy Nelson, Lilly Ashton and Wyatt Ashton; and siblings Verdella Wittenberger of Tomahawk and Francis Kleckner of Muscoda.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a son-in-law Nick Gorka.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, from Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home, Clear Lake. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
A celebration of Janet’s life will follow services Wednesday at the Clear Lake Community Center.
