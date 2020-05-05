Steven R. Dunder, 69, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
He was born April 17, 1951, to Richard and Maxine Dunder at Two Harbors, Minn. His father later married Louise Braden and the family lived in Two Harbors. When Steven was in the third grade, they moved to Clover Valley, Minn.
After finishing high school, Steven went to work aboard the Ernest T. Weir on Lake Superior as first engineer. He was later drafted and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Fairgate and the USS Basilone as a Gunners Mate.
After his discharge from military service, he returned to Lake Superior and worked aboard the Cason J. Callaway. Steven knew the crew of the Edmund Fitzgerald and often played cards with the deckhands on the Fitzgerald.
He later moved to Alma and went to work for Dairyland Power, where he worked until his retirement as a power plant operator.
He married Diane Thompson in La Crosse, where they resided until Diane’s death in 2010.
On May 24, 2013, he married Nancy (Kabus) Cooper at Bloomer, where they resided until moving to Barron.
Steven was a loving and caring man. He loved his family and friends, Harley Davidson motorcycles, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife Nancy; stepsons Chris Langve of La Crosse, Jeremy Cooper of Bloomer and Nathan Cooper of Barron; grandchildren Trent, Devin, Ethan and Caitlyn Cooper, all of Bloomer, and Xalen Cooper of Barron; half-brothers Wayne (Eugenie) Dunder of Duluth, Minn., and Jeffrey (Margie) Dunder of Meadowlands, Minn.; nieces Barbara Dunder, Carena (James) Ehlenbach and Jaette Dunder (Cameron Newton-Johnson); a nephew Eric Dunder; a grandnephew Haven Dunder; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife.
Due to current restrictions, a graveside service with military honors will be held on a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.