William "Bill" S. Carsley

William S. Carsley, 93, Comstock, Wis., died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Care and Rehab – Cumberland.
He was born July 27, 1928, at Cumberland to Leslie and Grace (Hummel) Carsley, and was raised on a dairy farm in Comstock. After graduating from Cumberland High School, he served with the U.S. Army in Germany as a Corporal with the heavy field artillery.
He married Avis Cook at Cumberland on Nov. 26, 1952, and they farmed the family homestead on Crystal Lake and raised four children together. Bill worked for a short time at 3M, then, after selling the herd, worked at Seneca Foods seasonally. He was also a Barron County volunteer driver and later worked as a bus aid for Cumberland School District.
In his younger years, he enjoyed roller-skating, dancing and snowmobiling. Later, he spent time outdoors hunting, driving through farm country admiring the crops and meeting the guys for coffee at McDonald's in Turtle Lake. He had a quick wit, and loved reminiscing about old times and listening to classic country music.
Farming was his passion and he shared that with neighbors who helped one another during harvest time, leading to lifelong friendships and a close-knit family. Bill was blessed to live nearly all his life on the family farm, spending time with his loving wife, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sharing his stories and experiences. The staff at Cumberland Care and Rehab became very important to him in his last few months.
Surviving are sons Dave of Barronett and Bob of St. Croix Falls; daughters Barb (Dave) Jansen and LeAnn (John) Lombard, both of Comstock; grandchildren Jason (Nova) Carsley, Emily (Greg) Shockley, Zachary Carsley-Thompson, Caitlin Carsley, Kelly Gooden and Adam (Anna) Jansen; great-grandchildren Kason, Brynn, Amiyah, Kynlee and Ensley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife in 2012; an infant son; and sisters Betty Carsley, Jean Bezecny and Alice Jansen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, from First Lutheran Church, Cumberland, with Rev. Timothy Schmidt officiating and burial at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland. Pallbearers are Jason Carsley, Emily Shockley, Zach Carsley-Thompson, Caitlin Carsley, Kelly Gooden and Adam Jansen.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
