Robert "Bob" Wenzel, 81, formerly of Barron, Wis., passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at Clayton.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. Lunch will be served at Anderson Park, Barron, after the services.
