Hans Wold, 55, Almena, Wis., passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.
He was born April 30, 1967.
Hans is survived by his life partner Amy Haines, a daughter Jasmine Ramirez, a son Austin Wold, a sister Amy Wold-Distadt, and a brother Gared Wold.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Elona Wold, and a sister Rhonda Wold.
A celebration of life will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Cheers Bar and Grill, Almena.
