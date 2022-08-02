Hans Wold

Hans Wold, 55, Almena, Wis., passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.

He was born April 30, 1967.

Hans is survived by his life partner Amy Haines, a daughter Jasmine Ramirez, a son Austin Wold, a sister Amy Wold-Distadt, and a brother Gared Wold.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Elona Wold, and a sister Rhonda Wold.

A celebration of life will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Cheers Bar and Grill, Almena.

