Vickie Picknell, 70, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Care Partners, Ladysmith, Wis., from a lengthy illness.
She was born Dec. 4, 1950. In her younger years, she practiced CNA work; then she went on to be a cook and bartender. Due to her illness, she had to retire early.
As an avid sports fan, her favorite team was the Packers. Her greatest passions were always about her family and her cats.
Surviving are daughters Dustie (Marv) Hurley and Shelly Tiegs; grandchildren Ashley Miller (Ben), Andy (Halley) Miller, Jose Cabral (Anna), Christina (Justin) Cloud and Brittany (Jacob) Gillett; great-grandchildren Lily Miller, Ellie Gillett, Isaiah Cabral, Kamray Cloud, Ava Gillett, Allen Miller, Kellin Gillett and extended great-grandchild Tobias Padilla; sisters Loraine Slack, Hazel Matton, Sharon Degidio, Linda Breeze and Diana Hanson; and her loving cat Abby.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents William and Betty Picknell; a sister Cathy Solie; brothers Gene and Edward Picknell; an infant brother and sister; extended great-granddaughter Lindsey Cagle; and her loving cat Cassie.
Cremation services have been performed by Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith.
If you want to send your condolences or flowers to the family, contact Dustie Hurley, 702 N. 1st St, PO Box 432, Bruce, WI 54819.
