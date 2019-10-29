Ronald C. Kurtzhals, 56, Centuria, Wis., died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1962, to Charles and Diane (Mikulanec) Kurtzhals at Rice Lake. He was raised in the Canton area and attended school at Cameron.
In his younger years, he worked for Barsalco in Barron, as a heavy equipment mechanic in Minnesota and for his dad at Chuck’s Auto Salvage in Canton.
Krispy, as we all knew him, enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding motorcycle and racing cars.
Surviving are his daughters Ronnie Kurtzhals and Kymberly Antonitsas; two other children; and many grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother David.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, from Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, led by Bobbi Demers.
Following the graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at Ben and Maggies Town Pump in Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
