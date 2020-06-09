Marlene E. Hanson

Marlene E. (Micheels) Hanson, 79, Roberts, Wis., formerly of Ridgeland, went home to her heavenly father on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the care of Regions Hospital.
She was born May 25, 1941, and raised by George and Hazel Hoig. Marlene grew up in the Wheeler area and graduated from Boyceville High School.
She married Frederick Micheels on Dec. 23, 1961. They had one son, Jeff, and farmed together south of Ridgeland until Frederick’s death in 1996.
Marlene earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught third grade at St. Paul’s Catholic School, Bloomer, for 35 years.
She retired in 2003, and after a courtship that started through mutual friends and over pickled beets, “Pickles” married Eugene "Gene" Hanson, Sr., on June 21, 2003, at Cross Lutheran Church.
They cherished all of their grandchildren, fed and watched the birds, and gardened for many happy years near Ridgeland while attending Cross Lutheran Church in Roberts.
In 2018, Marlene and Gene moved to Roberts, where Marlene continued her reputation as the “Cookie Lady,” sharing her talent and generosity with her neighbors, friends, family and church. It is difficult to estimate how many hundreds of ice-cream buckets full of cookies she baked or how many gallons of soup she shared.
Marlene was known for a biting sense of humor and an art for telling a story. She will be missed by many.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Gene, are a son Jeff (Roxie) Micheels of Ridgeland; a stepdaughter Carla (John) Cornwall of Amery; a stepson Gene Jr. (Rena) Hanson of Roberts; grandchildren Addyson and Dominic Micheels, Brittany Barkholtz, and Alex, Michael, Jake and Grace Hanson; a brother Merlin (Patty) Anderson of Wheeler; a sister Millie (Dave) Theilmann of Rosemount, Minn.; as well as nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; and a brother Ted McCuen, Sr.
Visitation was held 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, from Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Cross Lutheran Church. Family and friends are welcome an hour prior to the services. Please bring and wear a mask to the visitations and service. Social distancing measures will be in place to ensure the health of all.
To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
