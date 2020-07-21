Grace B Moore passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Norris Square Care Center, Cottage Grove, Minn., following a stroke at the age of 92.
Grace Lorraine Barrett was born Feb. 23, 1928, in a farmhouse south of Turtle Lake, Wis. She was the middle child of Albert and Margaret (Rae) Barrett. She was baptized and confirmed at United Brethren Church, Turtle Lake. She attended Sunny Brook Elementary and Turtle Lake High School until 10th grade, when she transferred to Barron. Grace graduated from Barron High School in 1945. After school, Grace worked at a bank in Barron.
She started dating a long time family friend, Meredith Moore, when he came home from military service. On Sept. 1, 1947, Grace and Meredith were married at First Methodist Church, Barron.
Grace worked for banks again in both Madison, Wis., and Ames, Iowa, while Meredith attended undergraduate and veterinary school. After vet school, they moved to Medford briefly before settling in Clear Lake in 1955.
Meredith and Grace started a veterinary practice and built a house on the edge of town. Grace ran the business side of the vet practice until it was sold in 1977.
They raised five children: Laurie, Bruce, Scott, Connie and Kathy. Meredith and Grace were involved in all kids activities from school music and athletics, to ballgames in the church yard, to bottle feeding the lambs for 4H.
Grace's door was always open and the coffee pot was always on. Family and friends would stop in for coffee, cookies, a Snickers bar, conversation or song. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hosting parties, and having large family meals.
Grace was a woman of strong faith and was active at United Methodist Church for 65 years, including church board, finance director, choir director, UMW, and she received the UMW Special Mission Recognition award in 2002.
Grace loved to sing and she shared her gift of music with all who knew her. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines chorus and Echo Aires barbershop quartet.
Grace was a lifetime learner. Her interests included music, investments, real estate, property management, flowers, gardening, canning, sewing, needle point, knitting and crocheting, home design and politics.
Later in life, Grace became a long-term caregiver to Meredith, her loving husband of 61 years. Grace moved to the Ridgeview apartments in 2006.
At the young age of 91, Grace took on a new adventure and moved to assisted living in Minnesota, where she met new friends and continued to share her love of music. Grace had a special way of touching people's lives. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are children Laurie Moore of Minneapolis, Minn., Bruce (Helen) Moore of Clear Lake, Scott Moore of Hudson and Kathy (Jill) Moore of Savage, Minn.; grandchildren Jessica (Chris) Fredericks of Clayton; Jennifer (Tom) Bergmann of Clayton, Jordan (Ed) Reiter of Chippewa Falls, John Moore of Maple Grove, Minn., Megan (Brandon) Hacker of Maple Grove, Kristen (Justin) Loeper of New Berlin, Andrew (Allie) King of Madison, Eddie Hoover of Savage, Shawna (Brian) Blazer of Hudson, Tosha Belisle-Bradley of Hendersonville, N.C., Chad (Colette) Bradley of Hendersonville, Scott (Casey) Bradley of Mills River, N.C., and Caitlyn (Austin) Nelson of Angier, N.C.; 20 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends
Grace was preceded in death by her husband; daughter and son-in-law Connie and Daniel King; her parents; and siblings Marjorie (Stephen) Shortess, Violet (Glenn) Moore, Gladys (Richard) Benson and Wayne (Norma) Barrett.
A private interment will be held at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, Grace's family has decided to postpone a celebration of life until we can safely gather together. Memorials may be sent to Kathy at 4338 N. River Run, Savage, MN 55378.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clear Lake, is handling arrangements.
