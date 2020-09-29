Garrett Patrick Macone

Garrett P. Macone, 24, Chetek, Wis., died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1996, to Shaun Thomssen and Heidi Wischnak at Detroit Lakes, Minn., and adopted by James and Jana (Ritchie) Macone.
Garrett graduated from the Northstar Academy, Cameron. He worked several jobs, but enjoyed working with his dad at Macone Cabinetry.
Garrett was a compassionate and kindhearted guy who would do anything for anyone. He loved fishing, hunting in Montana, video-gaming, bonfires and being with family and friends.
Surviving are his parents James and Jana Macone of Chetek; a sister Audrey Macone of Chetek; his birthfather Shaun (Erica) Thomssen of Barnesville, Minn., and their family Joseph, Lucas and Hannah; his birthmother Heidi Wischnak of Detroit Lakes; a grandmother Vicki Wischnak of Minnesota; a grandfather Mike Wischnak of Minnesota; as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins.
A celebration of his life was held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Barron County Domestic Abuse Program or the Wisconsin Crime Victim Compensation Program.
