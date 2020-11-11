Loretta K. Koski, 77, Cumberland, Wis., passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System–Northland, Barron.
She was born Dec. 30, 1942, at Evergreen Park, Ill., to Mike and Loretta (Klos) Kabakovich. Loretta graduated from Argo Community High School in Illinois and worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Joliet, Ill., as a CNA.
She met and married Ernest Koski at Chicago. In 1988, they moved from Chicago to Cumberland.
She enjoyed watching and shopping from QVC and HSN. Loretta loved collecting butterflies, angels, all things Peanuts and watching the Packers. She cherished time spent talking on the phone with family and friends.
She had a huge heart; her love could be felt by all who had the honor of knowing her. Loretta will be greatly missed.
Surviving are a daughter Kimberly Ruthenberg; a bonus kiddo Jeffrey Kallsen; a grandson Justin Joseph (Carissa Steiner) Ruthenberg; a great-grandson Alek John (Katrina Hanson); great-granddaughters Madeline (Cady Smith) and Vianna (Justin Ruthenberg); a niece Kimberly Putz; as well as many family and friends.
Loretta is now reunited in heaven with her mom Loretta Goodwin, her father Michael Kabakovich, brothers George and Mike Kabakovich, a sister Linda Scehovic, and her husband Ernest.
Services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
