Shirley Marie Christopherson

Shirley M. (Salsbury) Christopherson, 84, Town of Wilson, rural Ridgeland, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at her home after a hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born March 9, 1936, to Earl and Mabel (Peterson) Salsbury at Barron. She was baptized and confirmed at Evangelical United Brethren Church near Prairie Farm.
Shirley attended Pleasant Creek School and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1954. She then worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone, Minneapolis, Minn.
On Sept. 20, 1958, she married Harlan Christopherson in the town of Prairie Farm. They lived in Minneapolis until he was drafted into the Army in January of 1959. They were stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, until Harlan received orders to Korea. While Harlan was away, she returned to her family farm near Prairie Farm and worked in the office at Jerome’s Hatchery, Barron.
After Harlan returned from service, they lived in Rice Lake and Shirley continued working at the hatchery. In September of 1962, they moved to the family farm east of Ridgeland and took over the operation in January of 1963. She was a homemaker and a hard-working dairy farm wife until December of 1998, but continued to help Harlan crop farm and raise beef.
Shirley was an active member of New Hope-Pine Creek Lutheran Church, where she was the “temporary” organist for 37 years and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was also a member of the Women of the ELCA and Friendship Circle, and served several terms on the church council. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She loved to bake. Family always looked forward to her delicious pies, cinnamon rolls, desserts and lefse. She always had cake and cookies in the cupboard for anyone who might stop to have coffee.
Surviving are daughters Susan Christopherson of Ridgeland and Linda (Joseph) Bilodeau of Chetek; a brother Robert (Julie) Salsbury of Ridgeland; sisters Ruby (Ray) Nykanen of Clayton, Janice Salsbury of Prairie Farm and Judy Becker of Turtle Lake; a sister-in-law Connie Salsbury of Prairie Farm; brothers-in-law Donald Christopherson of New Richmond and Stanley (Norma) Bergum of Rice Lake; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband on June 19, 2010; her parents; brothers Allen Salsbury and Jerry Salsbury; her father and mother-in-law Peter and Nora Christopherson; and a sister-in-law Donna Bergum.
A celebration of life will be announced later this spring.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, will be handling arrangements.
