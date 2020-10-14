Marie A. Pondell, 90, Bruce, Wis., passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Barron Care and Rehab.
She was born at Ladysmith on Jan. 13, 1930, a daughter of Albert and Victoria (Aksamit) Mikula.
She married Stanley Pondell at Ladysmith on May 12, 1945. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2017.
In 1947, Marie and Stanley purchased a dairy farm south of Weyerhaeuser from his mother and stepfather. Marie and Stanley developed their farm into a successful operation. They received many agriculture and conservation awards, as well as citations of excellence for raising breeder turkeys for Jerome Foods, a task they undertook to send their two sons to college.
She and Stanley retired from farming in 1988, when they built a home in Bruce and moved there. During her retirement, she enjoyed reminiscing about childhood experiences, ancestry, gardening and was active with St. Mary’s Parish, Ladies Red Hat Society and Homemakers Club in Bruce. She was a volunteer for the Bruce Library and election board.
Surviving are sons Ralph (Angi) of Benton, La., and Stan (Josie) of Barron; grandchildren Angela Pondell Griffith (Dan), Jill Pondell Garza (Michael), Vickie Pondell and Jessica Pondell (Matt); and ten great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers and sisters.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held, with burial at the Bruce Cemetery. A public memorial Mass of Christian burial is being planned for next year. An announcement will published at that time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
