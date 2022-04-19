Marlys Olive Robley

Marlys O. Robley, 85, Barron, Wis., formerly of Sabin, Minn., passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
Marlys was born Dec. 26, 1936, at Pelican Rapids, Minn., to Walfred and Martha (Damschen) Johnson. She grew up and attended school in Pelican Rapids, graduating in 1954.
On Jan. 21, 1955, she married Ernest Robley at Zion Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, where she was also baptized and confirmed.
Early in her career, she worked for Equitable Life and the Junior Chamber of Commerce at Fargo, N.D., and then took time off to raise their family. She later worked 17 years in the Financial Aid Office at North Dakota State University and 20 years in the Student Affairs and Records Offices at Moorhead State University.
She loved her career, and enjoyed working with college students and exchange students from other countries. A civic-minded person, Marlys was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sabin, and served for many years on the church council as secretary. She was a charter member of the Sabin Lioness and instrumental in lobbying to improve Highway 52 between Sabin and Moorhead.
Marlys was a loving wife, and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she was incredibly proud of her grandchildren. In addition, she enjoyed breakfast with friends, traveling, music, picking berries, the Minnesota Twins and a good day shopping.
Marlys will forever be remembered for her kind, compassionate and charitable heart, and her care and concern for those less fortunate than her. She faithfully visited shut-ins and those in nursing homes, and remembered and visited those in jail.
A compassionate, kind-hearted person, she believed in treating others as you would want to be treated and trying to understand others’ journeys without judging them.
Surviving are children Stewart (Kathy) of Moorhead, Minn., Diane (Dallas) Sloan of Barron and Craig (Liz) of Plymouth, Minn.; grandchildren Travis (Kayla) of Pflugerville, Texas, Lindsay (Tony) Hoaby of Stanley, N.D., Sara (Jared) Winter of Bismarck, N.D., Andrew (Kaitlyn) Sloan of Barron, David (Amanda) Sloan of Burnsville, Minn., Hannah Sloan of Barron, Lauren Robley of Plymouth and Julia Robley of Plymouth; eight great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren Allyson (Jeremiah) Fortin of Minneapolis, Minn., and Dan (Molly) Opgrand of Moorhead, and their families; a sister Eileen Robley of Pelican Rapids; a brother Larry (Jeri) of Summerfield, Fla.; sisters-in-law Joyce Davis of Vergas, Minn., and Junell Robley of Fergus Falls, Minn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marlys was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a brother Verlyn Johnson.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Monroe Manor, Barron, for their loving care of Marlys.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, from Trinity Lutheran Church, Sabin, with visitation held an hour prior. Lunch will be served after the service. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids.
Memorials are preferred to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777) or Trinity Lutheran Church, Sabin.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling local arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
