On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Michael Mizer of Barron, Wis., loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, passed away at age 61.
He was born Oct. 19, 1958, at Elgin, Ill., to Bud and Mary Jo (Tortorice) Mizer. He was a graduate of Barron High School.
On Nov. 27, 1976, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Ciochon. They raised two children, Anthony and Alicia.
Mike grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and moved up to Barron his sophomore year of high school to farm with his parents. After getting married to the love of his life, he started hauling milk for his parents. Years later, he bought his own routes, hauling for himself. Later, Mike, his dad and his brother, Steve, started Mizer Trucking.
Mike was a jack-of-all-trades and always willing to help people, fixing anything with a motor, plowing snow or any other needs you had, he was there.
During the beginning years of raising his family, he enjoyed bowling, softball and camping at the family campsite. Mike had a passion for life. He enjoyed card club, golfing, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle and watching his family grow through marriage. Most recently, he was the best grandpa to his three grandkids.
Mike will be remembered for many things, but he most definitely will be remembered for his laugh, being the leader of the pack, cut her loose, bad to the bone and always needing underwear at Christmas time.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 43 years, are a son Anthony (Katie) of Almena; a daughter Alicia (Isaiah) Halverson of Eau Claire; three grandchildren; his parents of Barron; a brother Steve (Connie) of Barron; a sister Kathy Sevals of Cameron; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; his father-in-law Thaddeus Ciochon; and a brother-in-law Tom Sevals.
Private family services are being held, with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
