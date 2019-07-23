Arvid Allen Herrman

Arvid A. Herrman, 68, Barron, Wis., was escorted home Friday, July 12, 2019, while surrounded by family at Saint Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, Minn.
He was born June 24, 1951, at Rice Lake to Clarence and Jordis (Gunderson) Herrman. He was the fifth of seven boys born onto the family farm just north of Barron.
At the age of 16, he began working for Lloyd and Gladys Huset on their farm and found the love of his life among their five granddaughters. Arvid married Rita Huset on April 8, 1978, at Salem Lutheran Church, Barron.
Arvid was born with the gift and love of farming. He farmed on his family farm until he joined Lloyd and Gladys Huset (102 of Barron).
A couple of years after their marriage, Arvid and Rita bought the Huset farm, where they milked dairy cows until the spring of 2004. They then crop and beef farmed until present time. He also worked as a welder for a few years.
Arvid had a number of farming adventures through the years, including pig farming, beef farming and serving on multiple boards, including Barron Co-op (35 years), Federated Co-op Transport (25 years), United Ag (4 years) and Synergy (2 years).
He also loved gardening, cooking hogs, socializing, enjoying his grandkids, family trips and making people smile.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 41 years, are daughters Jessie Herrman (Alyssa Krueger) of Franklin and Jamie (Robert) Edwards of Barron; grandchildren Daniel, Zachary, Ellie, Annie and Jordis; brothers Glenn, Walter (Ivy) and Dean (Cathy); a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and friends abound.
Arvid was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Robert, Leroy and Gary.
A celebration of life will be held at The Church Barn, rural Barron, from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25. A 5:30 p.m. service will be officiated by Pastor Nathaniel Schwartz of Rochester, the LCMS Mayo Clinic Chaplain who got to know Arvid through his family during his hospitalization.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
