Rose Marie Coleman

Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel! Rose M. Coleman passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Barron hospital.
Rose was born to Albert and Minnie Poirier on Dec. 8, 1940, at Springbrook, Wis. She married Charles Richards on Dec. 27, 1960, and they had three children. After Charles passed away, Rose married William Coleman Sr.
Rose was a homemaker most of her life. Later in life, she did in-home healthcare. She loved her job because she loved to help people, and make them happy and comfortable in their life.
Surviving are children Bonnie (Bob) Shimko of Bruce, Connie (Ken Graese) Richards of Barnes and Charles J. Richards of Bruce; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, a sister Adeline Poirier of Chetek; a brother Robert Poirier of Menifee, Calif.; sisters-in-law Rose Mary Poirier and Donna Poirier; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and a very special friend Arloa Bannister.
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents; both her husbands; brothers Jack, Ben, Frances, Harold and Ray; a sister Alice Poirier; and a very special friend Agnes Nelson.
A very special thank you goes out to all the staff at the Barron Care and Rehab, Barron hospital and Dr. Carmarker.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, from Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Burial will be held at Prairie Lake Cemetery on a later date. Pallbearers will be B.J. Shimko, Kaz Richards, Adam Shimko, Ken Graese, Chuck Richards, Crystal Clark, Sarah Chavez and Shay Johnson.
