Robert “Bud” “Buddy” Warnecke, Jr., 46, Dallas, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born March 24, 1973, at Minneapolis, Minn. He was six weeks old when he was brought to his new family to be adopted by Robert Sr. and Shirley (Kotaska) Warnecke, and nine-year-old sister Robin. At the age of three and one-half months, the family moved to Dallas, where Bud resided the rest of his life.
He attended Barron High School, Class of 1991. He received his GED in 1994 and then attended WITC, where he trained in welding. He worked for Hostetler Holsteins in Cameron from 1985-1993, where he learned to weld.
He built his own race car and raced at Cedar Lake Speedway at the age of 15. He worked for Dave Phillips of Chetek from 1993-2017, with a short time at Midwest Stainless, Menomonie, and Lentz Farms of Ridgeland.
He lived in Menomonie and Cameron for a time after his house burned down in 2006, before moving a mobile home onto his property in 2009, where he lived until the time of his death.
In 2009, he decided to return to school and attended UW-Rice Lake with an emphasis on psychology. His big desire was to attain a degree in psychology so he could help people with problems much like his own. His proudest achievement was induction into the Honor Society and being placed on the Dean’s List. He later went back to school and attained his certificate in welding.
Bud developed Type II diabetes and suffered with it for 10 years. His poor health kept him from working full time and he had many hospitalizations for infections. His right leg was amputated in November of 2019. Through it all, with bouts of depression, he was trying to help friends, along with putting his own life back together with a smile. He was also a Red Cross blood donor and an organ donor. Through his death, many people were helped.
Surviving are his mother Shirley Czerniak of Osseo; a sister Robin (Chris) Essick of Menomonie; a nephew Nick (Kristan) Essick of Menomonie; a niece Katie Essick (Brandon Gonzalez) of St. Paul, Minn.; a grandnephew Mack Essick of Menomonie; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Buddy was preceded in death by his father Robert Warnecke, Sr.; his stepfather Larry Czerniak; maternal grandparents Bill and Anna Mae Battcher; and paternal grandparents Leonard and Theresa Warnecke.
A celebration of life will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Ridgeland Community Center, with a 2 p.m. memorial service.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
