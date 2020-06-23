Eleanore Jane Frie

Eleanore J. Frie, 86, Almena, Wis., died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Cumberland Healthcare.
She was born April 11, 1934, at Cumberland to Einer and Mabel (Hustad) Ness. She was baptized at East Cumberland Free Lutheran Church on June 24, 1934, and confirmed April 25, 1948.
Eleanore was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Almena. She attended Silver Lake Elementary School until 1949 and graduated from Cumberland High School in 1952.
She was married at Grace Lutheran Church, St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 29, 1958, to Ervin E. Frie, who preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2013, after 54 years of marriage. They enjoyed many trips out west sightseeing, hunting and visiting friends.
Eleanore worked at the dental office in Barron for 41 years.
Surviving are sisters-in-law Harriet Ness of Rice Lake, Sylvia Frie of Cumberland, Idelle Frie of Cumberland and Elaine (Bill) Garling of Cumberland; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Eleanore was preceded in death by her twin sister Elaine Bluth.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, with Pastor Preston Paul officiating and burial at St. Matthew Cemetery. Pallbearers are Scott Gohr, Jason Gohr, Jared Ness, Eric Ness, Nathan Nelson, Aaron Nelson and Ronnie Frie.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Eleanore's service can be listened to by calling 534-444-4180 at the time of the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland/Turtle Lake is handling arrangements.
