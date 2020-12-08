Barbara R. Frafjord

Barbara R. (Boortz) Frafjord, 83, Whitefish Bay, Wis., died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Lakewood Alzheimer’s Care Center, Brookfield.
She was born June 30, 1937, to John (Bud) and Vera (Tallman) Boortz of Cameron, where she was raised and attended school. After graduating from Cameron High School, she attended Lutheran Bible Institute, Hollywood, Calif., and Waldorf College in Iowa.
She worked for a Lutheran church in Duluth, Minn., before she was married. Once married, Barbara worked as a secretary for Shorewood High School.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with the family, had many memories at her father’s cabin and was a lifelong believer in Christ.
Barbara leaves to celebrate her memory sons Bruce (Cara) of Stillwater, Minn., and Brent (Sheila) of Sussex; a daughter Brenda (Gary) Dearth of Bourbonnais, Ill.; nine grandchildren; a sister Karen Mueller; as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob on Feb. 27, 2005; a brother John Boortz; and brothers-in-law Ray Frafjord, Charles Frafjord and Paul Mueller.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Rev. Guy Redfield officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, following the service.
We will have a Zoom meeting open during the ceremony to allow those at home to attend. The family would love any stories or memories of their mother, Barb. If you are willing to share a story or memory, please forward it to the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Chetek Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
