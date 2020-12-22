Sandra Ann “Sandy” Roth

Sandra A. “Sandy” Roth, 70, Ladysmith, Wis., died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Ladysmith.
She was born April 8, 1950, to Robert and Theresa (Benzick) Torbenson.
Sandy married David A. Roth at Tony Methodist Church in 2004.
She loved flowers and gardening, and was a master canner. She served three terms on the Rusk County Board, was past president of the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce, was an owner/operator of Roth Broadcasting for 12 years and was a member of the Ladysmith Church of Christ.
She loved traveling with her husband to visit her three military children wherever they were stationed.
Sandy and Dave were grand-marshals for the annual Northland Mardi Gras in Ladysmith in 2018.
She loved her three Boston Terriers: Dude, Bella and Mitty, and thought the world of them.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Michael Kirby of Menomonie, SGT First Class Terrence (Francis) Roth of Ft. Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, Capt. Douglas Roth of Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, and Staff SGT Matthew (Kaylene) Roth of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; a daughter Shannon (Pat) Heintz of Barron; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother Danny (Vivian) Benzick of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and sisters Jill (John) McDade of Eagan, Minn., and Mary Jo Thompson of Minneapolis, Minn.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, and her yellow lab Chammie.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, from Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Ave E, Ladysmith, with Donn Schroeder officiating. Visitation was held two hours prior to services.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith, handled arrangements.
