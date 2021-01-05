Carol Juve, 98, Siren, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Siren with family by her side.
Carol was born Oct. 8, 1922, to Martin and Cordelia (Fostvedt) Bryngelson in the Town of Maple Grove, later Prairie Lake, Barron County. Carol attended Otterholt School and graduated in 1936. She attended Barron High School and graduated in 1940.
She received a 2-year teaching license in 1942 from Eau Claire Teachers College and taught at Prairie Lake Heights School in Barron County from 1942 until 1943, and Brunnette School near Exeland in 1943 until 1944.
On Nov. 26, 1943, Carol married Sgt. Kenneth M. Juve at Chetek. They lived in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Delaware until 1945. In 1946, they moved to their farm in rural Barron and lived there until 2009. Her husband died in 1998. In later years, she lived with a daughter at Siren.
She went back to college and received a BS degree from the University of Eau Claire in 1962, a MADM degree from UW–Superior in 1970 and certified as a reading specialist in 1978. She retired in 1984 after teaching for many years in the Barron School District.
Carol was also involved with Africa Circle and the Africa 4-H Club for many years as a 4-H leader and chaperone on 4-H trips.
Carol was a member of First Lutheran Church, Barron. She was active in the Ladies Aide, and taught Sunday school and vacation bible school. She was on the church council, alter guild, Harmony Circle and with the quilting group.
In later years, she was a member of Martha Circle in Siren.
Carol liked to travel. After retiring from teaching, she made several overseas trips to more than a dozen countries, including the Holy Land, Netherlands, Italy, Australia, New Zealand and to visit relatives in Norway.
Surviving are children Joan (Perry) Hodgson, Kenneth, Jr. (Patti Coffee), Marjorie (Niles) Peterson and Jerry, Sr. (Karen); 14 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a step great-great-grandchild.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a step-great-grandson.
Private family services will be held, with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to Luther Park Bible Camp, First Lutheran Church Quilters and Siren Bethany Quilters.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the care their mother received.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.