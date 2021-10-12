Kenneth John Kahl

Kenneth J. Kahl, 95, Cumberland, Wis., passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
He was born Aug. 5, 1926, at Prairie Farm to Henry and Anna (Hartung) Kahl. Ken was the youngest of seven boys. He attended school in Prairie Farm.
Ken later joined the U.S. Army and served in occupied Japan. Following his time in Japan, he was in the reserves for five years at Racine.
He married Glenna Hammes on April 23, 1949. They dairy farmed in the Comstock area for many years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Cindy (Ron) Jeschke of Cumberland and Randy of Sparta; grandchildren Lisa (Mark) Gryskiewicz of Medina, Ohio, and Sarah (Ernie) Acosta, Keith (Kelly) Kahl and Kevin (Kim) Kahl, all of Almena; great-grandchildren Jeannie and Chris Acosta of Almena, Allison, Braden and Jordan Gryskiewicz of Medina, and Trent, Elliot and Emmitt Kahl of Almena.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Jeannie Lynn Kahl; a son Danny; a grandson Mark Jeschke; and brothers Roy, Clarence, Walter, Bennie, Lenny and Ted.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
