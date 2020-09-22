Linda Jean Hanson

Linda J. Hanson, 75, Hillsdale, Wis., died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at home with her husband at her side.
At the young age of 18, Linda was stricken with a sudden debilitating blood disease. All prayers were answered and she lived in remission from Hemolytic Anemia for close to 50 years. She waged a brave battle, as she faced various treatments and medications well into her final diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma.
Linda was born July 8, 1945, to Lyle and Inga (Berg) Williams and grew up in Hillsdale. She attended and graduated from Barron High School, where she met and began dating Lawrence “Larry” Hanson. They married on April 2, 1966, at Barron.
Family and friends always brought a light to Linda’s active life. She was blessed with many wonderful friends. Most recently, she was an active member of the Hay River Quilters.
She enjoyed gardening, keeping a flourishing flower bed, helping Larry with a new project and going for long drives in any one of their restored antique cars.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Laurie (Brent) Ackerman of Rochester, Minn., and Curtis (Kara Kerr) of Lancaster, Calif.: grandchildren Logan Ackerman, and Zoe and Leif Hanson; step-grandchildren Andrew (Kaisey) Ackerman, Kelsey (Alex) Fleming, and Alexandra and Quinn Kerr; great-grandchildren Gwen Ackerman and Elliott Fleming; sisters Loretta Becker of Barron and Wanda (Jim) Hover of Mauston; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law Bernard Becker.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas, with Vicar Lucy Hardie officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. from Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.