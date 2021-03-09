Carol R. Dodge, 78, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at St. Augustine, Fla.
She was born Feb. 23, 1943, to Albert and Dolly (Elvira Sylte) Holte in Colfax. Carol graduated from Colfax High School in 1961. She loved school, cheerleading and graduated at the top of her class.
In her adult years, aside from being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she really enjoyed watching sports. She was a huge Packers fan but followed all NFL and college football teams, basketball teams, and even indulged in some NASCAR racing and hockey. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, writing poems and especially spoiling her cat.
Carol and Jerry moved down to St. Augustine in 2014, where she was able to soak up the sunshine and the warmer weather in her last years.
She will be remembered for her strength, wisdom, kindness and love.
Carol was the beloved wife of Jerry Dodge, formerly of Barron. She was the devoted mother to Roxann (Daniel) Schultz of Rice Lake and Debra (Greg) Putzke of St. Augustine; cherished sister to Alicia (Gordy) Behling of Spring Valley; and loving grandmother to Jerid, Jennifer, Jesse, Nicole, Michaela and Joshua, along with six great grandchildren (two more on the way), and also her cat Batman.
Carol has joined several close family members in Heaven. She is now hugging her son Ron, brother Dennis Holte, and sisters Lenore Norby, Jean Hinzman, Patricia Paulsrud and Barbara Paulson, along with her father and mother.
A celebration of life honoring Carol will be held in Wisconsin in the spring. She will be laid to rest at Barron Wayside Cemetery, next to Ronnie.
Cards for condolence can be mailed to:
Jerry Dodge / family
5265 Truman Pacetti Rd.
St. Augustine, FL 32092
