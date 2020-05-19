Rowan "Mac" McAllister, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83 at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire, Wis., on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Rowan was born June 22, 1936, at West Frankfurt, Ill., to Elwood and Pauline (Sanders) McAllister. After graduating from high school in Pontiac, Ill., he attended Southern Illinois University. In 1954, he joined the United States Marines, where he served until 1957.
After attending San Bernardino Valley College, Rowan started his banking career at Minneapolis, Minn., where he met his wife, Darlene Ridpath. They were married May 20, 1961, in the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa.
They had two daughters while living in Stillwater, Minn., Heidi and Heather. In 1964, the family moved to Fergus Falls, Minn., where Rowan accepted a position at First National Bank.
It was at Fergus Falls that Rowan discovered his passion for golf, which resulted in shooting three holes-in-one during his lifetime.
In 1978, Rowan and his family moved to Barron, where he served as the president of First National Bank of Barron until he retired.
Rowan was always an active member in the community and was a lifetime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks and the El Zagal Schrine.
The family is a member of the First United Methodist Church, Barron.
Rowan was proud to be a Marine, a great grandpa and a really good putter. What he enjoyed most in life was spending time with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of Rice Lake, are daughters Heidi (Phil) Howard of Kimball, Minn., and Heather of Plymouth, Minn.; grandchildren Maddie and Sam; and a niece and nephew.
Rowan was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Barbara.
A private family service will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner. Since no formal services are planned, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation in your local community in Rowan’s memory.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.